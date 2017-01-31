A Sneak Peek at the Men’s Shoes You’ll See This Fall in Stores and Online

View Slideshow Reebok x Cottweiler men's capsule collection. Courtesy of Reebok

What will you be wearing on your feet come fall 2017? With Europe’s men’s fall 2017 fashion week circuit completed, Footwear News caught up with the people who know for sure. Mr Porter footwear buyer David Morris, MatchesFashion.com menswear buyer Ben Carr and Browns menswear buying manager Dean Cook gave us their lowdown.

• David Morris/Mr Porter

Take one trend: We’re seeing some excellent play on volume and proportion, with thicker soles across many of the collections. There is also no stopping the continued evolution of sportswear and the luxury sneakers.

Favorite show: Balenciaga was a true highlight, where motocross-style boots sat next to chunky rubber-soled sneakers, in deep, earthy tones with vivid flashes of color. Key style was the Triple S Sneaker, featuring a sleek running upper stacked on layered rubber soles.

Balenciaga fall 2017. REX Shutterstock

• Ben Carr/MatchesFashion

Take one trend: A Balenciaga the stacked sneaker took the trainer to new heights, quite literally.

Favorite shows

Paris: Both Balenciaga and Vetements showed disruptive, very modern sneakers, which will resonate with our customers.

Milan: I liked Marni, which felt refreshed under new creative director Francesco Risso.

London: The craftsmanship at John Lobb felt relevant and modern.

Bigger picture

Paris: [It’s] still all about the sneaker.

Milan: The classic loafer is continually being modernized.

London: The sportswear aesthetic was tempered by the boot for a more urban edge. See Cottweiler’s sneaker-boot hybrid for details.

Vetements fall 2017.

• Dean Cook/Browns

Top trends

Paris: Sneakers, sneakers, sneakers. We’re really excited by Balenciaga’s triple stacked soles – Demna nailed it.

Milan: Milan was all about the boot. Etro, Dolce & Gabbana and Missoni led the way with wider soles, buckles and straps.

London: J.W. Anderson’s unexpected and colorful crochet sneakers were killer.

Bigger picture: Sneakers are already a huge category for spring 2017, and we’re happy to see that this is only getting bigger for fall. Plus, from furry shoes at Prada to logo slides at Fendi, Italian brands will be strongly represented in our footwear offering next season.

J.W. Anderson fall 2017.