Tall Boots Were the Unexpected Trend at Haute Couture Fashion Week

View Slideshow Chanel couture fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Dare we call the fall ’17 Haute Couture shows at Paris this week practical? Designers embraced a sensible footwear message this season, balancing their ornate eveningwear collections with modern shoe shapes like below-the-knee and over-the-knee boots. No delicate stilettos here.

Given the changing couture customer, high-end labels infused their couture collections with a more pragmatic sensibility — but that’s not to be confused with uninspiring. Designers still put their fantastical touches on the tall boots. At Maison Margiela, Western-style cowboy boots were cut below the knee and finished in impactful metallics, such as the gold style below.

Maison Margiela fall ’17 couture collection. REX Shutterstock

At Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld used two-toned colorways including a black patent and nude leather. He finished the style with Lucite heels for a fresh sensibility. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli’s couture collection included lace-up combat boots that matched the hues of the ready-to-wear.

The couture shoes at Alexandre Vauthier, all metallic slouch boots, were done in collaboration with footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who made FN’s emerging-designer list last year.

For more couture boots, click through the gallery.

Want more Haute Couture coverage?

The Top Runway Shoes from Haute Couture Fall 2017

Highlights From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Bella Hadid’s Hair Matched Her Boots at Margiela Couture Show

The Alexandre Vauthier Couture Show was a High Octane Ode to Studio 54

The Set at Chanel Couture Involved a Giant Replica of The Eiffel Tower