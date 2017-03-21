Kate Moss Shares an Unforgettable Story About Stuart Weitzman

Kate Moss in an ad for Stuart Weitzman

Kate Moss has starred in Stuart Weitzman campaigns several times, so it’s no surprise the supermodel bonded with the veteran designer on set over the years.

Moss told FN about one memorable Weitzman tale, in particular. “Stuart told me this story when we were on one of our shoots together, which I’ll always remember. He brought his daughters on a trip to London to watch the tennis at Wimbledon. Afterwards, when they arrived at the airport to go home, he asked them to pick a number. He looked up at the departure board, counted down on the list to the corresponding number, and that flight was their new destination for the weekend. How much fun. What a lovely father and inspiring man.”

For some fans, the most memorable ads were of the supermodel, topless and wearing a pair of Weitzman heels. The ads were splashed across New York City buildings and appeared in many magazines.

Moss also co-hosted Stuart Weitzman’s store opening in Milan in 2013 and debuted her short film for the brand during the fashion week fete.

Weitzman ad with Moss