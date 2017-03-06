The Stella McCartney’s Runway Dance-Off Is Becoming a Paris Fashion Week Tradition

Stella McCartney Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at View Slideshow
Stella McCartney fall '17 collection.
Just like the Stella McCartney’s penchant for a chunky shoe and her stance on animal welfare, the Stella McCartney runway dance-off is becoming a label signature in its own right.

For her fall show in Paris today, chunky pumps came with the season standard snubbed toe, plus exaggerated wooden sole and razor heel. A metal toe cap and undulating vamp provided the McCartney point of view.

There were also sneakers with organic-inflected rock and stone textured soles. Surprisingly, these were pure McCartney and not an Adidas collab.

And as for that dance-off, it was soundtracked by a remix of the Eighties hit “Faith” — a suitably toe-cap tapping tribute to late singer George Michael.

For the full collection, click through the gallery.

