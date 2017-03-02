15 Spring-Ready Shoes With Fabulous Fringe

By / 22 mins ago
Dolce & Gabbana fringe pump, $1,175.
Net-a-porter.

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about spring trends — and what better way to jump into a new season than with seriously fabulous fringe. For spring ’17, footwear designers embraced colorful uses of fringe embellishments, adding them onto statement styles for a kitschy, over-the-top look.

The fringe work appeared in several different interpretations. Labels experimented with colorful materials such as suedes, yarn and raffia.

casadei fringe sandal

Casadei fringe mule, $690; Casadei

Whether subtle or bold, the fringe trend appeared in different versions for virtually every customer. Dolce & Gabbana went, naturally, bold — the brand combined multicolored fringe with shiny sequins. Marco de Vincenzo also went for a statement look with its shaggy fringe mule in a deep blue.

More subtle takes included Gianvito Rossi‘s slightly frayed ankle-strap sandal. Alvaro also offered a tasteful raffia fringe on its wooden-soled slide sandal.

marco de vincenzo fringe mule

Marco de Vincenzo fringe mule, $835; Net-a-porter

For more fringe shoes, click through the gallery.

