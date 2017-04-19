23 Stunning Shoes That Double as Collector’s Items

Aquazzura beaded Voodoo sandal, $1,950; Bergdorf Goodman.
Collecting art may be the more prestigious hobby — but collecting shoes is more fun. Luckily, designers offered strong footwear styles for the avid shoe collector this season, either playing up iconic house motifs or attempting new, over-the-top finishes. (Warning: these shoes are so beautiful, you may be scared to wear them).

Starting out with a bang, Aquazzura’s beaded and feathered sandal could double as a home decor piece. To actually wear the statement style, though, we recommend pairing it with a simple black dress. Equally as standout is Maison Margiela’s pailette-embellished boots, which are the perfect going-out shoe.

Maison margiela pailette boot
Maison Margiela pailette boot, $2,290; Net-a-porter

Strong, architectural proportions turn wearable shoes into pieces of art. We love Miu Miu’s Plexiglass wedge with vinyl flower, a style so ornate you could display it on a shelf. Loewe’s curved heel boot takes cues from furniture design.

If you’re a diehard logo fanatic, Saint Laurent’s Opyum pump features its signature “YSL” heel. Chanel’s satin sandals also feature the iconic “CC” logo on the heel.

miu miu plexiglass wedge
Miu Miu Plexiglass and vinyl wedge, $1,255; Matchesfashion.com

For more collector’s shoes, click through the gallery.

