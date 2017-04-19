23 Stunning Shoes That Double as Collector’s Items

View Slideshow Aquazzura beaded Voodoo sandal, $1,950; Bergdorf Goodman. Bergdorf Goodman.

Collecting art may be the more prestigious hobby — but collecting shoes is more fun. Luckily, designers offered strong footwear styles for the avid shoe collector this season, either playing up iconic house motifs or attempting new, over-the-top finishes. (Warning: these shoes are so beautiful, you may be scared to wear them).

Starting out with a bang, Aquazzura’s beaded and feathered sandal could double as a home decor piece. To actually wear the statement style, though, we recommend pairing it with a simple black dress. Equally as standout is Maison Margiela’s pailette-embellished boots, which are the perfect going-out shoe.



Maison Margiela pailette boot, $2,290; Net-a-porter

Strong, architectural proportions turn wearable shoes into pieces of art. We love Miu Miu’s Plexiglass wedge with vinyl flower, a style so ornate you could display it on a shelf. Loewe’s curved heel boot takes cues from furniture design.

If you’re a diehard logo fanatic, Saint Laurent’s Opyum pump features its signature “YSL” heel. Chanel’s satin sandals also feature the iconic “CC” logo on the heel.



Miu Miu Plexiglass and vinyl wedge, $1,255; Matchesfashion.com

For more collector’s shoes, click through the gallery.

