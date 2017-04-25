The 5 Transitional Shoes You Need for Spring

We all know the struggle of spring dressing: One day it’s too hot, and the next day it’s too cold. The temperamental weather can make getting dressed a serious style challenge — but we’re here to help. Below, we’ve rounded up the five essential footwear styles you need to easily transition into spring.
1. The Cut-Out Bootie
A cut-out bootie is the perfect transitional shoe for spring. It can be worn with or without a sock, meaning weather and temperature are never an issue. We love Chloé’s neutral brown leather style with a wooden block heel.
Chloé cut-out bootie, $995; Net-a-porter
2. The Low-Top Sneaker
Step into spring with a fresh low-top sneaker. While winter was all about boots or high-top sneakers, you can finally wear those lower-cut silhouettes. We suggest Axel Arigato’s clean white style with pink sole, which adds an unexpected touch.
Axel Arigato low-top sneaker, $225; Net-a-porter
3. The Heeled Mule
Mules are one of spring’s biggest trends. A heeled version can easily go from the office to happy hour — and much like the cut-out bootie, it can be worn with or without socks. Try Dorateymur’s sleek patent style below for a more refined take.
Dorateymur patent mule, $460; Farfetch
4. The Printed Loafer
The spring loafer is the perfect option for running errands (or commuting, if you’re located in a city). Try updating the timeless style with a punchy leopard print. Dune’s sleek style below is an affordable, and tasteful, option.
Dune leopard-print loafer, $79; Selfridges
5. The Wrap-Tied Espadrille
If you hit a warmer spring day (beach, anyone?), the wrap-tied espadrille is going to be your new friend. Easily slip it on and go. We love Zara’s gingham version in neutral black, white and navy — you can wear it with anything.
Zara gingham wrap-tied espadrille, $70; Zara
