Tory Burch Balances Bold Patterns with White Shoe Trend at NYFW

Celebrities and fashion’s finest gathered in a lush garden located at the Cooper Hewitt museum in New York’s Upper East Side on Friday morning for Tory Burch’s spring ’18 runway presentation. Guests were seen sipping on espresso before the show began, while Emily Blunt, Jordana Brewster, Linda Fargo and Tabitha Simmons were spotted headed to their front row seats.

The Tory Burch spring ’18 collection came out with a bang with references and influences from legendary interior designer David Hicks. Bold prints filled the runway in silk, jersey and satin dresses.

Tory Burch Spring ’18 REX Shutterstock

The designer balanced the audacious looks with multiple footwear styles taking on the white trend for yet another season. The shoes popped in the form of mules and embellished slip-ons.

A close up of the slip-ons in Tory Burch’s spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Other shoe styles included the signature Tory Burch logo sandals, colorful striped mules, silver metallic mules and canvas slip-on sandals.

In February, Burch’s fall ’17 collection featured wide-leg trousers, and draped midi dresses, lots of plaid and sweater ensmebles all paired with loafer pump on a thick heel, as well as a tall suede boot and a printed heeled-mules.

