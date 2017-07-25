Safari-Themed Men’s Shoes That Are On Trend for Spring 2018

The spring ’18 season is all about a sense of adventure. Men’s labels embraced safari-inspired motifs on classic loafer styles, adding fun elements such as dusty suedes, bold embellishments and animal prints.
The trend was a look we certainly saw on the runways. At Dolce & Gabbana’s spring ’18 men’s show during Milan Fashion Week, embellished loafers were paired with lion-printed tops. Talk about a mane event.
Loafer highlights for the season include Gucci’s western-inspired style with embellished buckle. Louis Leeman experimented with the mule trend, adding a collapsible back onto its greenery-printed loafer. Giuseppe Zanotti did the loafer in a washed denim treatment, finished with crystal embellishment.
As for animal prints: Duke & Dexter took on the leopard print on its classic canvas style, while CB Made in Italy offered a zebra-printed calf hair version.
Want a more subtle style? John Lobb debuted a dusty suede loafer with subtle roping detail.
For more loafers, click through the gallery.
