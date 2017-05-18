Sophia Webster Fans Can Meet the Designer at Her First New York Pop-Up Store

Courtesy Image

Sophia Webster unveils her first pop-up boutique in New York tomorrow — but it’s not your normal temporary store. The space on 80 Wooster Street will be open to the public until May 28. It will feature looks from the current season.

The designer — who has a store in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood — will host bridal appointments throughout the week, where anyone can sign up online to book a personal bridal-shoe consultation. Each pair in the bridal collection is marked on the sole with ‘Wifey for Lifey.

Plus, Webster and team will be hosting a private, invite-only dance class on May 25 with her personal London based dance teacher Joelle D’Fontaine.

A day earlier, she will host a VIP customer event featuring an ongoing installation of Webster’s most iconic styles.

Will Webster soon bow a permanent store in New York? That remains to be seen, but she is clearly keen to test the market. “It was incredibly exciting opening our first brick-and-mortar boutique in London, and we’re excited to roll out more stores globally in key destinations as well as continue to strengthen our omnichannel business to make for a seamless consumer experience,” she said earlier this year.