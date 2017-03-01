Sarah Jessica Parker Is Launching Collection of 7 ‘Essential’ Handbags

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating a new category in her fashion line. SJP Collection is launching handbags this month, dubbed The Seven Essentials.
The line features — you guessed it — seven handbags designed to fit a variety of occasions such as work, a date night, travel and more.
The collection was produced in the U.S. and retails for $295 to $695.
The bags are available now for presale at Bloomingdales.com and at the brand’s store at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.. Over the next few weeks, the product will hit Amazon Fashion, Zappos Luxury, Foot Candy and Max & Riley. Internationally, the product will be for sale at Hudson’s Bay, Brown’s and various retailers in the UAE.
In late 2016, SJP created a capsule collection of shoes with Net-a-Porter.
On the acting front, Parker was part of the recent awards-season mix. She was nominated in the Best Actress in TV Musical or Comedy category for her HBO show “Divorce” at the Golden Globes Awards (the honor went to Tracee Ellis-Ross for “Black-ish”).
