Sarah Jessica Parker Is Launching Collection of 7 ‘Essential’ Handbags

Sarah Jessica Parker photographed in her SJP Collection headquarters in NYC. Silja Magg.

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating a new category in her fashion line. SJP Collection is launching handbags this month, dubbed The Seven Essentials.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

The line features — you guessed it — seven handbags designed to fit a variety of occasions such as work, a date night, travel and more.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

The collection was produced in the U.S. and retails for $295 to $695.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

The bags are available now for presale at Bloomingdales.com and at the brand’s store at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.. Over the next few weeks, the product will hit Amazon Fashion, Zappos Luxury, Foot Candy and Max & Riley. Internationally, the product will be for sale at Hudson’s Bay, Brown’s and various retailers in the UAE.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

In late 2016, SJP created a capsule collection of shoes with Net-a-Porter.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

On the acting front, Parker was part of the recent awards-season mix. She was nominated in the Best Actress in TV Musical or Comedy category for her HBO show “Divorce” at the Golden Globes Awards (the honor went to Tracee Ellis-Ross for “Black-ish”).

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

SJP Seven Essentials handbags collection. Courtesy of brand.

