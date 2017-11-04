SJP to Open a Pop-Up Store in New York Just in Time for the Holidays

Sarah Jessica Parker poses at the New York City Ballet Gala on Sept. 28. Rex Shutterstock

Following the August launch of her Las Vegas store, Sarah Jessica Parker is opening a pop-up shop for her eponymous SJP shoe line in New York City later this month.

Debuting just in time for Black Friday, the store will be located right on Fifth Avenue, and the 1,600-square-foot space will feature chic Lucite wallpaper designed by Wallshoppe.

As for shoes that will be available, Parker has selected popular styles from the SJP Collection, including some reissued looks from its 2014 launch. Among the offerings will be the Bliss in blue velvet, the Serpentine ($270; bloomingdales.com) in quartz, and the Carrie ($355; bloomingdales.com) in twilight satin.

New York, get ready for your most colorful Black Friday ever. @SJPCollection #SJPandtheCity Details to follow. X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

In a statement, Parker said, “Having a home in NYC for our SJP Collection has been only a seeming fantasy since we launched our brand almost four years ago.”

The actress-turned-designer added, “NYC has long been an inspiration and a constant source of energy for us and we are thrilled that we can share our very personally detailed collection with those who live here as well as all those who visit our beloved city.”

Exhibit C. The people rest. #SJPandtheCity X, Sj A post shared by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

The SJP Collection pop-up will run from Nov. 24 through Dec. 3 at 640 Fifth Avenue in New York.