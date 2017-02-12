New York’s Latest ‘It’ Brand Sies Marjan Comes Out With First Full Shoe Collection

By / 58 mins ago
Sies Marjan Ready to Wear Fall View Slideshow
Sies Marjan fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock
In just a few short seasons, Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak has become New York’s latest critical darling for his high-key sense of color. And now, the label is adding shoes to the mix.
After experimenting with runway heels in the past two seasons, Fall ’17 marked the introduction of the brand’s first full-scale footwear collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday. Like the ready-to-wear, the main message was unexpected pairings.

The assortment centered around curvy, courtly mules, booties and wedges that called to mind the work of niche cobbler John Fluevog. There was also a terrific lug sole, chunky flat style. All versions had a loafer-meets-wallaby upper, which blurred the line between dressy and everyday. For this designer, it appears little distinction is necessary in today’s dress code-less world.

Sies Marjan Ready to Wear Fall 2017 Sies Marjan fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Sies Marjan Ready to Wear Fall 2017 Sies Marjan fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s