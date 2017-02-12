New York’s Latest ‘It’ Brand Sies Marjan Comes Out With First Full Shoe Collection

The assortment centered around curvy, courtly mules, booties and wedges that called to mind the work of niche cobbler John Fluevog. There was also a terrific lug sole, chunky flat style. All versions had a loafer-meets-wallaby upper, which blurred the line between dressy and everyday. For this designer, it appears little distinction is necessary in today’s dress code-less world.

Sies Marjan fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock