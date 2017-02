New York’s Latest ‘It’ Brand Sies Marjan Comes Out With First Full Shoe Collection

View Slideshow Sies Marjan fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

In just a few short seasons, Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak has become New York’s latest critical darling for his high-key sense of color. And now, the label is adding shoes to the mix.

After experimenting with runway heels in the past two seasons, Fall ’17 marked the introduction of the brand’s first full-scale footwear collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday. Like the ready-to-wear, the main message was unexpected pairings.