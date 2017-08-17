Sies Marjan Launches First Footwear Line — and Cher from ‘Clueless’ Would Totally Approve

View Slideshow Ellie in green croco. Courtesy of Sies Marjan

At its fall ’17 runway show this year, Sies Marjan debuted its first full footwear line. The New York Fashion Week show featured tone-on-tone outfit styling paired with the premier shoe assortment by Sander Lak, the label’s creative director. While Lak went for silky smooth draped dresses, oversized shirts and uneven hemlines throughout the apparel, the unexpected pairing on the runway were the chunky mules, boots and loafers matched to each look. And as of yesterday, the shoes are officially available.

There are traditional patent leather pumps in an array of colors — sensible navy, crisp white and one of the season’s current color obsessions: Barbie pink. Take a cue from Cher’s closet in “Clueless” and add a matching plaid suit and beret for a chic and updated “new” uniform.

Barbie patent loafer. Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Slim pickings on pink in the assortment? As if. If keeping with the pink shoe trend is fall’s leading aesthetic, Sies Marjan’s collection has at least four other options: its Millie Mary Jane heel, Jane chukka, Ellen boot and Jamie mule are all offered in the soft, pink hue of old rose.

However, there is still a color balance. Cobalt, midnight and petrol cut through in various silhouettes — namely the Gretta boot and Millie Mary Janes — in contrast with the pink. Yellow and plum also have a supporting role among the shoes, while neutrals, particularly white and cocoa, round out the palette.

In all, there are 10 silhouettes and 10 colors with five different fabrications. While suede does much of the heavy lifting across the shoes, which were handcrafted in Italy, patent leather and croco, as on the Aiden boot, are not to be forgotten.

Aiden in white croco. Courtesy of Sies Marjan

The collection is available now at select retailers including Barney’s, Jeffrey, The Webster, Blake, Colette, Selfridges and Mytheresa.com. Prices range from $595 to $995.

See more of Sies Marjan’s Fall ’17 shoes by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

New York’s Latest ‘It’ Brand Sies Marjan Comes Out With First Full Shoe Collection

Bella Hadid’s Latest Looks Are Giving Off Major ‘Clueless’ Vibes

Zara Larsson’s Bubblegum Thigh-High Boots Make the Case for Pink Shoes