Shoe of the Day at Pitti Uomo Spring 2018: Off-White’s Pull Tab Sneakers

Virgil Abloh debuted his latest men’s collection for Off-White today, shown during Pitti Uomo at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence. The designer experimented with techy, industrial fabrics this season, showcasing experimental pieces like a detached hood in construction-site orange. He extended this idea down to the shoes, too, where Abloh showed high-top sneakers with faux safety labels tacked onto the laces.

The high-top styles come in three colorways including black, white or blue. Orange safety labels were added as pull tabs onto the front. Meanwhile, the words “Sample” appear on the side of the sneakers. Elsewhere in the collection, Abloh also showed orange Timberland boots and yellow rain boots.

Earlier this week, Abloh shared a sneak peek at the runway shoes on his brand’s Instagram page. He served as one of several guest designers at Pitti Uomo this season, joining labels like J.W. Anderson and Christian Louboutin.

