Shoe of the Day at Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Valentino’s Mixed-Media Sneakers

The sock-fit sneaker trend continues for spring ’18. Today at Paris Fashion Week, Valentino moved away from its iconic Rockstud and Ace sneakers, presenting a lineup of new sneaker styles that tap the current sock-fit craze. Here, designer Pierpaolo Piccoli did high-tops in colorful color combos.

The collection, which mixes sporty motifs with tailored silhouettes, felt fresh for the label. The sock-fit sneakers came in many treatments, including fringed and printed. Our favorite? The color-blocked versions with braided multicolor trims.

The sneakers are finished with chunky rubber soles and sporty mesh uppers. For the past few seasons, Valentino has focused on its sneaker signatures, including the Ace, Open and Rockstud styles. We say bravo to Valentino’s experimentation here.

