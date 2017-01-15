Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Jimmy Choo’s Leopard Print Jodhpur Boot

Jimmy Choo fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand

From runway shows to intimate presentations, we’re highlighting the top fall ’17 men’s shoes at Milan Fashion Week:

Day 1

Jimmy Choo debuted a strong fall ’17 collection at Milan Fashion Week today. The brand’s creative director Sandra Choi was inspired by London’s clashing style scene, creating dapper footwear silhouettes and infusing them with punk rock details. There was no better example of this than the leopard-printed Jodhpur boot — made even better because the label developed the original print themselves.

