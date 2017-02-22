Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Gucci’s Cactus Flower Boots

By / 2 hours ago
gucci
Gucci fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

FN takes a look at the standout shoe styles from Milan Fashion Week.

Day 1 (Feb. 22)

Alessandro Michele’s cactus flower boots are the fall footwear update that Gucci fans have been waiting for. They came in both black and white versions, with an embossed leather motif traced in tiny pin head studs. For extra style points, wear them with red lace footless tights and unleash your inner Dolly Parton.

gucciGucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

