Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week Men’s: Liam Hodges and Fila’s Collaboration Sneakers

Collabo alert: Menswear designer Liam Hodges and athletic brand Fila have teamed up on sneakers for spring ’18. Hodges, who debuted his latest collection during London Fashion Week today, partnered with Fila on colorful low-top styles.

The designer is a part of the British Fashion Council’s NewGen initiative, which recognizes and supports emerging talent. Hodges collaborated with Fila on apparel as well as shoes this season, showing athleisure-inspired looks in unexpected pastel shades like blue and pink. The low-top sneakers feature colored suede uppers that were matched to the looks, as well as chunky rubber soles.

The Fila looks included athletic tees and shorts, and multicolored henleys. Elsewhere in the collection, Hodges showed forward-thinking streetwear looks. Pieces like denim vests, oversized hoodies and — yes — fanny packs require serious cool factor.

Hodges’ collection makes up one of Fila’s many collaborations. Last year, the athletic brand partnered with shoe brands like Alumni. Fila also recently debuted a capsule collection in partnership with retailer Urban Outfitters.

