Shoe of the Day at London Men’s Fashion Week: Topman’s Retro Sneakers

Topman fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Day 1

Topman kicked off London Fashion Week today with a series of 1990s-inspired retro runners. Offered in black or white colorways, the laced-up kicks were amped up with neon accents and colored soles. Paired with the graphic technicolor sweaters? They’re ready for a rave.

Topman fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

Topman Fall 2017 Men’s Collection

5 New Things Happening During Men’s Fashion Month

Will Kanye West Show a Yeezy Season 5 Collection?

5 Sneaker Boots That Are Actually Worth Buying

Five Ways To Style The Latest Men’s Creepers

These Sneaker Brands Will Dominate Athleisure In 2017