Shoe of the Day at London Men’s Fashion Week: Topman’s Retro Sneakers

By / 12 mins ago
Topman Fall 2017
Topman fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock.

Day 1
Topman kicked off London Fashion Week today with a series of 1990s-inspired retro runners. Offered in black or white colorways, the laced-up kicks were amped up with neon accents and colored soles. Paired with the graphic technicolor sweaters? They’re ready for a rave.

