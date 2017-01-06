Shoe of the Day at London Men’s Fashion Week: Topman’s Retro Sneakers

Day 1
Topman kicked off London Fashion Week today with a series of 1990s-inspired retro runners. Offered in black or white colorways, the laced-up kicks were amped up with neon accents and colored soles. Paired with the graphic technicolor sweaters? They’re ready for a rave.
