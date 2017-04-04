Chloe Gosselin Rallies Footwear Designer Friends to Stand With Planned Parenthood

Chloe Gosselin REX Shutterstock.

Chloe Gosselin is standing with Planned Parenthood. The shoe designer is the latest public figure doing her part to help raise further awareness about the importance of the organization, and she’s bringing her shoe designer friends along with her.

Since the Trump Administration has come into office, Planned Parenthood continues to face defunding threats. Just last week, Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to overturn an Obama administration rule that will allow states to block family planning funding to Planned Parenthood.

The fashion industry continues to mobilize in order to protect access to reproductive health and rights for everyone. In February, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) teamed up with Planned Parenthood to launch the Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood campaign.

The initiative spurred Gosselin to take her own stand. “Right before Fashion Week, the CFDA reached out to me about the Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood initiative, which I was so happy to participate in. I told them I would love to do something for Planned Parenthood and we thought of the idea to gather the shoe family and create a shoe shopping experience with 100 percent of the proceeds going to [the organization],” Gosselin said.

After calling upon her friends and family in the footwear industry to continue to rally support for the organization, Gosselin and fellow designers have joined together to launch standtallforplannedparenthood.com.

“As a woman and mother of a little girl I am so moved by the necessary work that Planned Parenthood does through out the country,” Gosselin continued. “More than 2.5 million people in this country are relying on Planned Parenthood for their health services, it will be a tragedy for so many families to lose this special access. I’m also deeply saddened by the disinformation about Planned Parenthood. Only 3 percent of their services provided are abortions. They actually prevent so many of them by providing the pill, IUD or sexual education. They also do cancer screenings, pap smears, breast exams etc. All of these are necessary testings and defunding Planned Parenthood could endanger the life of so many patients.

Each participating designer, including Brian Atwood, Katy Perry, Paul Andrew and Tabitha Simmons, has donated one to two styles, which will be available for sale on the dedicated website beginning today. The site will be live for one month.

Other designers joining Gosselin in the mission include Aquazzura, Bionda Castana, Brother Vellies, Camilla Elphick, Charline De Luca, Isa Tapia, Laurance Dacade, Newbark, Rupert Sanderson and Tamera Mellon.

