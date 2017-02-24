Seychelles Footwear’s President and Director of Product on Overseeing the Brand Together

Gabriel Morales and Sari Ratsula. Jim Decker.

Sari Ratsula and Gabriel Morales have an unmistakable witty banter that adds to their dynamic working relationship.

The president and director of product, respectively, have been at the helm of the company for almost 10 years. The energetic pair oversees all of the brands in the firm’s portfolio, including Seychelles, BC Footwear, SEY Collection and Eight Fifteen.

Footwear News let Ratsula and Morales take the reins for a candid conversation about standout styles, their balancing act as a team and other topics. Here are the best outtakes.

WWD Magic Day 2! Come satisfy your shoe cravings and preview all our new styles we have in store for Fall 2017! Booth # 74014 😀 A post shared by Seychelles Shoes (@seychellesshoes) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:27am PST