You Can Now Customize Sergio Rossi’s Best-Selling Shoe

Sergio Rossi has launched a digital customization program just in time for holiday season. Starting this month you can personalize the Italian label’s it-slipper, the SR1, with a selection of different materials, colors and embellishments.

Customers can choose from a range of fabrics, including nappa, metallic or patent leather; leopard or pony leather; monochromatic or bicolor suede and satin. Depending on the material selected, color options include classic black and nude tones to intense blue, mauve, emerald and fuchsia.

The signature frontal metal plate can also be personalized with the gold, rose gold, silver and anthracite options plus a luxury alternative done in crystal. You can also choose to add your initials of a word of up to six letters.

Entirely handmade in Italy, the slippers are delivered directly from Sergio Rossi’s factory in San Mauro Pascoli – in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna – in four to six weeks. Prices for the styles range from around $915 to $1690.

The SR1 collection is central to Sergio Rossi’s digital activities and also stars in a whimsical film project called “srStories” which launched in April 2017 featuring 12 women ambassadors including Giorgia Tordini, co-founder of Attico and street-style photographer Tamu McPherson. This season, the series’ second chapter celebrates female friendship and features French DJ Ines Melia, jewelry designer Shourouk, up and coming actress Joanne Palmaro and artist Claire Laffut alongside their respective BFFs.

Get inspired by the colorful world of Shourouk and Lea! Check out the full movie of #srStories Partners in crime at sergiorossi.com #sr1Bootie #SergioRossi @shourouk @leasfeir A post shared by Sergio Rossi Official (@sergiorossi) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The footwear company was founded by designer Sergio Rossi in the Fifties. It was acquired from Kering in December 2015 by European investment house Investindustrial.