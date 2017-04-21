Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Teal Pumps for Subway Ride to ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Opening

Splash News

Sarah Jessica Parker told FN last year that she takes the subway “as often as possible” — and the actress turned designer rode the C train on Thursday night to the opening of the much-buzzed-about “Hello, Dolly” on Broadway.

The “Divorce” star wore the Posh suede pumps in teal from her SJP fall ’17 collection for the special outing. She was accompanied by husband Matthew Broderick and best friend Andy Cohen, who was wearing some standout sparkly shoes himself. The trio were in great spirits on the subway, although fellow riders didn’t seem to take much notice.

Act 1 x, sj A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The “Hello, Dolly” revival, which stars the legendary Bette Midler as matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, has been one of the most highly anticipated shows in recent years. It is Midler’s first Broadway-musical outing in 50 years. (For the most part, the show received rave reviews, including from Variety, which like FN is owned by Penske Media.) As they made their way to the show, Parker and her crew were clearly counting down the minutes to the opening curtain.

The 11 o'clock number x, sj Shot by @bravoandy A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Other notable names in attendance at the show included John Slattery, Anna Wintour, Michael Kors, Rosie O’Donnell and Sigourney Weaver.

Judging by the star’s Instagram recap of the night, the show was one to remember.