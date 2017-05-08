Sarah Jessica Parker Is Opening a Store at the Bellagio in Las Vegas

Sarah Jessica Parker REX Shutterstock.

Sarah Jessica Parker is making a major move in Sin City. The actress turned designer will debut her second SJP Collection boutique this summer at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Parker’s first store opened in Maryland at MGM National Harbor, Bellagio’s sister property, late last year.

In addition to shoes, handbags and accessories, the boutique will carry the brand’s latest addition, the American-made SJP LBD, a little black dress that debuted last fall.

“On the heels of our first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique opening in December, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to a second stand-alone store with MGM Resorts at Bellagio in Las Vegas this summer,” Parker said in a statement. “Having our own store has long been a goal we’ve worked toward, and it feels like a dream to be able to do it twice in less than 12 months with such brilliant partners. The expertise, guidance and support that MGM Resorts has brought to the table are unparalleled, and we’re honored to be taking this massive next step with them.”

Randy Morton, president and COO of Bellagio, said in a statement: “We are honored Ms. Parker and her team chose Bellagio to debut SJP on the West Coast. The boutique at MGM National Harbor was an immediate phenomenon, creating an energy and excitement rarely found in the retail world. The opportunity to bring Ms. Parker’s brand and passion to Bellagio complements our commitment to creating wow moments for each guest that walks through our doors.”



The boutique will be located in the Bellagio’s Promenade retail corridor, taking the place of La Scarpa, which will close in mid-May.