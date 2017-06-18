Santoni’s Spring ’18 Collection Looked Almost Good Enough to Eat

View Slideshow Check out the full spring 2018 collection from Santoni at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Santoni presented its spring ’18 collection Sunday morning in a Milanese cafe. The shoes were shown on silver salvers, proferred by an array of equally delectable wait staff. Both looked almost good enough to eat.

“I like to come here Saturday mornings for breakfast,” said CEO Giuseppe Santoni. “It has a very typical, relaxed Italian style. I wanted to show off the shoes as if they were cakes.”

The Italian brand is known for its hand-painted and hand-dyed creations, but this season they were executed in super lightweight leathers with cushioned soles so supple they could often be folded up like ballet slippers. Even the more formal interpretations in patent leather were incredibly malleable.

“This season we worked a lot on softness,” Santoni continued, explaining that the leathers had been treated with a special oil during the tanning process.

“Everybody is getting more casual and wanting shoes with less structure, so we’re following customer needs,” he said. “When you’re wearing the shoes it feels as though you’re walking barefoot. It’s very special and very unique.”

Of particular note were the intrecciato styles, done in the classic Santoni monkstrap with a fringed overlay for a ’70s vibe. Other highlights included the Clean sneaker, given a seasonal update in crocodile leather, and luxurious thong sandals with a woven leather footbed, which massaged the soles of the feet with every step.

