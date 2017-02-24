Santoni Is Getting Into Clothes & Casadei Shows Boots in Colorful Fur for Fall 2017

Santoni’s presentation was a bit of a head scratcher at first at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday. Where were the shoes from this venerable footwear brand? The answer could be found in the back corner of the presentation space, in one small plexi box. Guest designer Marco Zanini (formerly of Rochas) had chosen a classic edit of Santoni brogues and boots, mostly in croc. But they were hardly given pride of place. The real news was the interesting bit of outerwear hung around the space. Apparently, the company is dipping its toe into apparel. More to come.

Over at Casadei, designer Cesare Casadei was on a glamorous roll — be it with red-carpet blade heels redone in animal prints, après ski and mountaineering boots kitted out in colorful fur, or mink-lined mules and booties with heels inspired by the Byzantine crown jewels. “To me, women should be treated like royalty,” said Casadei, “and what better way than with beautiful, special shoes.” Doubtful that many will argue with that logic. He also debuted a new capsule — more on that here.

Santoni fall ’17 presentation. Courtesy of brand

Casaedi fall ’17 presentation. Courtesy of brand

To view more of Santoni and Casadei’s shoes, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Joshua Sanders Fall 2017 Presentation at Milan Fashion Week

Prada Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at Milan Fashion Week

Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Prada’s Snakeskin Thigh-High Boots