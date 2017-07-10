This New Italian Shoe Brand Will Be Carried Exclusively at Barneys

Samuele Failli sandals Barneys New York

MILAN — The women’s footwear creations of a new Italian designer are hitting the shelves of Barneys New York this month.

The American luxury department store has secured a two-year exclusive for the distribution of Samuele Failli’s high-end shoes, debuting with the fall season.

“It was such an honor to be selected by Barneys from the first season,” said Failli, who established his namesake label last February. “Being able to finally launch my own brand is definitely a dream come true.”

After the graduation in jewelry design, the Tuscany-born Failli moved to London in the early aughts to study fashion design at the London College of Fashion. Passionate about footwear, the designer was hired in 2004 by the Prada Group, where he spent seven years.

After two brief stints at Tom Ford in London and at Yves Saint Laurent in Paris, he was hired by the Azzedine Alaïa company, where he stayed five years working next to the namesake Tunisian designer.

“Along with Patrizio Bertelli [Prada Group’s chief executive officer], Alaïa has been a true mentor to me,” Failli said. “Looking at him and spending time with him every day, I learned so much, and he actually gave me that boost in confidence which enabled me to establish my own brand.”

Samuele Failli sandal, $670; barneys.com

Focused on the creation of shoes, “which have to be timeless tiny sculptures,” Failli presented a first collection of elegant, sophisticated creations, all featuring a coin set in the sole – the brand’s distinctive mark.

Inspired by 1940s references, combined with a ’70s free-spirited sensibility, the fall lineup includes ankle boots, strap sandals and flats embellished with 3-D metallic decor, while cage sandals feature sensual cutouts. Sleek high-heel boots and chic yet comfortable ballerinas complete the offering.

All manufactured by Tuscan artisans, Samuele Failli shoes, which are crafted from a range of materials, spanning from laminated and patent leather to suede and velvet, retail from $500 to $1,000.