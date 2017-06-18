The Spring ’18 Shoes at Ferragamo Were Perfect for a Summer Promenade

View Slideshow Salvatore Ferragamo spring '18 collection at Milan Men's Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

For spring ’18, the Salvatore Ferragamo show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week today transported guests from the sweltering heat of the city to the balmy promenades of the Italian Riviera with aromatic wafts of rosemary and myrtle filling the air of the Palazzo Mezzanotte venue.

The shoes were just the thing for an afternoon stroll in Portofino. Inspired by the classic moccasin silhouette, unstructured penny loafer and ankle boot styles came with elevated crepe soles.

Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

They were executed in both black leathers and buttery suedes in an earthy palette of ivory, gray and tan — unlined for supreme softness — while the house’s signature gancino was crafted in wood or horn.

The effect was one of languid, easy elegance, in tune with the ready-to-wear collection and its tactile corduroy, velour and terrycloth fabrications.

Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

He may only be in his second season, but Ferragamo menswear designer Guillaume Meilland is proving he was the perfect choice for the job. “For the shoe, I wanted something very obviously Italian and very easy to understand,” he said, speaking backstage after the show.

“I liked the idea of combining the iconic Ferragamo loafer with something more organic,” he continued, citing the rubber sole and the natural materials of the gancino. “It made for something quite sensual but at the same time modern.”

