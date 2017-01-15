Salvatore Ferragamo’s Fall Collection Focused On Luxurious Essentials

Ferragamo fall '17 collection debuts in Milan.
Sometimes basics are better. Salvatore Ferragamo’s new menswear designer, Guillaume Meilland, showed his inaugural collection today at Milan Fashion Week. The fall ’17 offering focused in on luxurious everyday essentials, including everything from sharp topcoats and chunky knits, to a wide variety of modern dress shoes and boots.

Meilland elevated staple items and made them very much in the “now.” Leather backpacks, for instance, were majorly oversized. Blazers were done in corduroy and had whipstitching at the shoulders. The many, many coats had details for every modern man  — large cargo pockets, plaid wools, shearling lining.

Meanwhile, the shoes were classic but remixed. An Italian house like Ferragamo will always have a core dress shoe collection, but Meilland attempted to shake things up a bit. Leather ankle boots had a tight fit at the ankle — a nod to the sock-boot trend – and were given chunky rubber lug soles. Lace-up oxfords were shown in stunning patinas or with kiltie details. Chelsea boots had a distressed suede treatment.

In a season filled with wacky experimentation at brands Moschino, Marni and even the more conservative labels like Tod’s, Ferragamo’s new collection, then, was refreshing as it avoided any gimmicks. It was simply a beautiful collection of very wearable pieces. Sometimes less is more.

