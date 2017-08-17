How Giuseppe Zanotti and Salvatore Ferragamo Used Car Painting Techniques in Their Fall Shoes

From collaborations with auto manufacturers to harnessing car technology, footwear designers have a fascination with hot wheels. To explain why, Barneys New York creative director Matthew Mazzucca cited the fetish nature of both.

The store recently collaborated with Lexus on a window installation juxtaposing car parts with new arrivals from shoe and bag collections. “Shoes are objects of desire in the same way cars are,” Mazzucca said. “Both are connected through new and unique fabrication techniques, nostalgia and technology.”

As for innovation, it’s all in those “slight changes that only those who follow the industries understand,” he added.

Giuseppe Zanotti Unfinished sneaker. Giuseppe Zanotti

For the fall ’17 season, two shoe designers — Giuseppe Zanotti and Salvatore Ferragamo women’s footwear design director Paul Andrew — harnessed automobile-painting technology and applied it to their new creations.

“I believe that the footwear and automobile worlds are deeply intertwined — both are cool and much needed to get around,” quipped Zanotti.

The Italian designer and car buff got the idea for his Backstage capsule collection when his Aston Martin was undergoing a respray. “I took inspiration from a technique called car wrapping,” he said. “I loved how the exteriors of the car had a velvetlike texture, and I wanted to translate it into the making of a shoe.”

Salvatore Ferragamo F-Wedge heels. Joshua Scott

Two of his fall styles, the Miss Unfinished wedge and the Unfinished high-top sneaker, come in highly saturated, textured shades achieved through a special hand-spraying process called flocking, similar to airbrushing.