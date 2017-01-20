Here Are the Details on Saint Laurent’s Spring 2017 Logoed Heels

Saint Laurent's Opyum heel, $995. Courtesy of brand.

Anthony Vaccarello’s debut collection for Saint Laurent, shown for the spring ’17 season at Paris Fashion Week in September, made a statement with footwear. Among pin-thin stiletto pumps, the assortment included patent leather pumps with YSL-logoed heels — and now we’ve got an even closer look at the style.

Though the label was rebranded as Saint Laurent in 2012, the original Yves Saint Laurent logo — which is YSL for short — continues to march on. The Opyum heel, which will be available for purchase in February, features a 4.3-inch heel shaped into the label’s signature logo (which is often used in its handbag collections, too).

A look from Saint Laurent’s spring ’17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

The style also features a low-cut vamp. It will retail for $995 and will be available in Saint Laurent boutiques, as well as on its e-commerce website.

Saint Laurent’s spring ’17 collection continued the label’s grungy aesthetic. Dramatic leather tops with ballooned shoulders were paired with denim. The stiletto heels, meanwhile, lent a sexier finish that Vaccarello is known for.

Prior to Vaccarello’s debut, the label was run by creative director Hedi Slimane, who exited last year. Since departing, Slimane has sued the label’s parent company, Kering, over a noncompete clause. (More on that here).

For more looks from Saint Laurent’s spring ’17 show, click here.

