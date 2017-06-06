Rupert Sanderson Goes Playful for Resort 2018

View Slideshow Rupert Sanderson resort '18 collection. Thomas Iannaccone

Rupert Sanderson is in a playful mood for resort ’18. The designer debuted an upbeat footwear assortment in New York City yesterday, riffing on impactful finishes like ribbon, embellishment and punchy colors.

The biggest theme for the season is Sanderson’s ribbon motifs. Striped ribbons are looped onto styles like loafers, sandals and mules. There are also his recurring lip prints as well as new zebra-printed snakeskins, which have a slight metallic sheen.

Rupert Sanderson resort ’18 collection. Thomas Iannaccone

For a dash of whimsy: A mesh ankle bootie has a cartoony face design made from pearl and crystal embellishments.

Kate Middleton is a fan of the shoe brand. The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in the label’s nude pumps on multiple occasions, including Easter festivities and the opening of the Global Academy in London.

Rupert Sanderson resort ’18 collection. Thomas Iannaccone

Last season, Sanderson partnered with Dune London on a capsule collection of David Bowie-inspired shoes. It included six styles, and prices ranged from $150 to $195.

