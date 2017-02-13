Exclusive: Rosie Assoulin Launches First Shoe Collection For Fall 2017

Rosie Assoulin fall '17 collection. Courtesy of brand.

Rosie Assoulin is ready to tackle shoes. The womenswear designer — who has collaborated on shoes with Paul Andrew in past seasons — is launching her own footwear collection for fall ’17. The debut season features pumps and boots with ornate wooden heels, as well as prints that continue into the ready-to-wear.

“We have been thinking about doing shoes since the beginning. It’s something we’ve gone back and forth with, and this season just felt like the right time,” Assoulin told Footwear News. “We wanted to create shoes that felt like a natural extension of our collection. You’ll see that many of the fabrics and prints on the shoes are ones we used in the [clothing].”

The footwear styles are made in Italy, and were entirely produced using no animal products (materials include faux leathers and woods). A signature detail includes heels carved from stained birch wood — a bold shape that falls in line with the architectural proportions often found in her whimsical ready-to-wear pieces.

This season, Assoulin specifically looked to upholstery and interior design for collection inspiration.

“We had a stuffy, old sitting room concept. A grand salon with upholstered and tufted furniture, with clawed feet and wooden spindle legs. We worked with craftsmen to develop hand-turned wood heels and tufting details,” said Assoulin. “Another theme used to compliment those details was tailoring. We have an elongated classic square toe, almost like a spectator, but it’s a slide and looks super chic with everything from our eveningwear to the tailoring and sportswear.”

Assoulin’s first footwear collection will launch on her e-commerse website in September. It is priced from $700 and up.

Last season, Assoulin partnered with Andrew on sandal styles, which were embellished with Swarovski crystals.

More and more ready-to-wear designers are foraying into the shoe scene. This season, Sies Marjan’s Sander Lak debuted his first full offering of shoes. Victoria Beckham also dipped her toes into a complete footwear collection. Last year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched shoes for The Row.

