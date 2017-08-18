Meet the Parisian Brand Making Sneaker Roller Skates

Florian Gravier and Arnaud Darut from Flaneurz. Courtesy of brand

Florian Gravier, Arnaud Darut, Walid Nouh and David Brun

FLANEURZ

LAUNCHED: 2015

BASE: Paris

BACKSTORY: “We’ve always been a huge fan of roller-skating,” said Gravier, who is part of SkateXpress, a Parisian roller dance crew. The designer started the brand with his three other friends. “I was even making my own roller skates when I was younger. I had studied communications and traveled a lot before meeting Arnaud and starting the Flaneurz story. Arnaud has an engineer degree from the Arts et Métiers. He worked in different areas as diverse as connected objects and [the] perfume industry.”

COMPETITIVE EDGE: “We pay great attention to detail and style — that’s why we thought about fancy sneakers that could be turned into roller skates. It took three years of research and development to come to this product.”

INSPIRATION: “Of course, roller skates have this retro side that seduced so many people in the past and today. But we think that roller skates have a true place to take in our lives today.”

