3 Reasons Why These Roger Vivier Sneakers Cost Over $3,000

Roger Vivier's Sneaky Viv sneaker, $3,350. Courtesy of brand.

We all fall victim to sticker shock now and then — but do you ever wonder why, and how, something can be so expensive? Often, there’s a reason. We’re here to justify the latest over-the-top luxury shoes, and today’s spotlight is on Roger Vivier’s new crystal-embellished sneakers.

The Paris-based label’s Sneaky Viv sneaker retails for $3,350. It’s available on its e-commerce website and at select boutiques.

Let’s explore three reasons why they’re worth the splurge:

1. The materials are super-luxe

The shoes may have a rubber sole, but these sneakers are anything but casual. The Sneaky Viv uses the finest of materials, including a silk and satin upper, which is embellished with tiny multicolored Strass crystals. To top it off, there’s also an oversized crystal buckle. They’re like jewelry for your feet — and if you think about it like that, they’re way less pricey than a huge diamond ring.

Roger Vivier’s Sneaky Viv sneaker, $3,350. Courtesy of brand.

2. The construction is couture-level

The dazzling style, which is made in Italy, achieves its sparkly look through a special hotfix technique. Using heat, the Strass crystals were hand-applied to create an intricate flower patchwork design. (Think of all the hours spent on that.)

3. They’re practically designed for royalty

In case you’re unfamiliar with the late Roger Vivier, the designer was known for crafting shoes for royalty around the world. Among them: Queen Elizabeth II (who wore his shoes in 1953 on her coronation day), as well as the Duchess of Windsor, Princess Soraya of Iran and — for a dash Hollywood royalty — Elizabeth Taylor. If you buy these sneakers, you’ll be walking in their shoes.

Roger Vivier’s Sneaky Viv sneaker, $3,350. Courtesy of brand.

