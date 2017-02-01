Roger Vivier’s Valentine’s Day Collection Features Graphic Elements and Love Tattoos

The collection is available online and in select Vivier boutiques. Courtesy Image

Roger Vivier is introducing a new collection to celebrate Valentine’s Day this month.

Some of the brand’s best-known styles, including the Sneaky Viv sneaker and Gommette ballerina flats, feature graphic hearts and wings and are adorned with “Love.”

“I designed the Love Tattoo Collection as a mini-capsule to celebrate Valentine’s Day,” said Bruno Frisoni, creative director of Roger Vivier. “The red heart with wings symbolizes how love can give us wings. … Don’t we all wish we could fly?”

Graphic elements adorn the shoes. Courtesy Image

In addition to shoes, the collection includes bags and accessories. The collection is available at the brand’s Costa Mesa, Calif., and New York boutiques as well as online.

Vivier is well known for its attention-grabbing collaborations. Last year, it debuted a line with stylist Camille Seydoux to reimagine the brand’s classic Prismick line.

The partners launched a capsule collection for spring and summer ’16, including six styles — platforms sandals, ankle boots, sneakers, a shoulder bag, a backpack and a mini-drawstring bag.