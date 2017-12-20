The New Face of Roger Vivier Is a Rising French Style Influencer

Ana Girardot swings while wearing the Roger Vivier Vertigo pumps. Courtesy of brand

At the center of Roger Vivier’s spring ’18 collection is French charm, taking form via Ana Girardot who stars in the label’s campaign. The up and coming actress was shot on top of the Pantheon in Paris by photographer Sonia Sieff where the duo — both hailing from France — brought to life modern style and sophisticated taste.

Ana Girardot is the new face of Roger Vivier. Courtesy of brand

Girardot — who is most known for playing Lucy in the television series “Les Revenants” — brings her whimsical personality and playful spirit throughout the shoot. Modeling along the Pantheon, she swings and poses in various Roger Vivier products including the brand’s striped shirting loafers, Viv’ Cabas bag and Vertigo pumps.

Roger Vivier spring ’18 Vertigo pump. Courtesy of brand

Ana Girardot wears a Roger Vivier Viv Cabas Mini bag and loafers. Courtesy of brand

Some of the campaign images show off the trend of socks with sandals. Girardot balances along the roof in a striped sundress and Roger Vivier’s color blocked sandals, which is paired with powder blue socks. In another shot, the 29-year-old swings back and forth cheerfully while sporting black Vertigo pumps with tan socks.

Ana Girardot models atop the Pantheon for Roger Vivier Spring ’18. Courtesy of brand

Roger Vivier spring ’18 color blocked heel. Courtesy of brand

Within the spring assortment there are also flat options to balance out the mix of signature heels. The La’Bel Viv sneaker, embossed with Roger Vivier embroidered letters, features a fresh white base while brown and white striped laces add a bit of color. Another flat option is the Trekky Viv’ sandal in black which is embellished with a sparkling jewel along the strap.

Roger Vivier spring ’18 La’Bel Viv sneakers. Courtesy of brand

“Roger Vivier is iconic. It is historical. It represents french fashion throughout its history of last century. To be the face of Roger Vivier is an honor et to be able to tell its story in the world for next season and to wear such beautiful products is to me a really special Christmas gift,” said Girardot.

Roger Vivier spring ’18 Trekky Viv’ Black sandal. Courtesy of brand

The brand is equally as excited about partnering with the actress. Bruno Frisoni, Roger Vivier’s creative director, said, “when I met Ana, I immediately sensed her very fresh attitude, her authentic way of being, her natural way to approach people. She is beautiful, smart, welcoming. She has that special something that makes her very today. A perfect Parisienne for Vivier.”

Want more?

Roger Vivier’s PFW Presentation Was Held in a Giant Red Shoebox

Roger Vivier’s Signature Flower Strass Design Gets the DIY Treatment

Why Socks With Sandals Are One of This Summer’s Top Trends