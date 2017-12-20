The New Face of Roger Vivier Is a Rising French Style Influencer

At the center of Roger Vivier’s spring ’18 collection is French charm, taking form via Ana Girardot who stars in the label’s campaign. The up and coming actress was shot on top of the Pantheon in Paris by photographer Sonia Sieff where the duo — both hailing from France — brought to life modern style and sophisticated taste.
Girardot — who is most known for playing Lucy in the television series “Les Revenants” — brings her whimsical personality and playful spirit throughout the shoot. Modeling along the Pantheon, she swings and poses in various Roger Vivier products including the brand’s striped shirting loafers, Viv’ Cabas bag and Vertigo pumps.
Some of the campaign images show off the trend of socks with sandals. Girardot balances along the roof in a striped sundress and Roger Vivier’s color blocked sandals, which is paired with powder blue socks. In another shot, the 29-year-old swings back and forth cheerfully while sporting black Vertigo pumps with tan socks.
Within the spring assortment there are also flat options to balance out the mix of signature heels. The La’Bel Viv sneaker, embossed with Roger Vivier embroidered letters, features a fresh white base while brown and white striped laces add a bit of color. Another flat option is the Trekky Viv’ sandal in black which is embellished with a sparkling jewel along the strap.
“Roger Vivier is iconic. It is historical. It represents french fashion throughout its history of last century. To be the face of Roger Vivier is an honor et to be able to tell its story in the world for next season and to wear such beautiful products is to me a really special Christmas gift,” said Girardot.
The brand is equally as excited about partnering with the actress. Bruno Frisoni, Roger Vivier’s creative director, said, “when I met Ana, I immediately sensed her very fresh attitude, her authentic way of being, her natural way to approach people. She is beautiful, smart, welcoming. She has that special something that makes her very today. A perfect Parisienne for Vivier.”
