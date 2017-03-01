The Pumps at Rochas Had Glittering ‘R’ Logo Buckles

View Slideshow Rochas fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Last season at Rochas it was all about the uber-chunky platform heel but for fall ’17, Alessandro Dell’Acqua ventured to the opposite extreme. Showing on Wednesday in Paris, picture pretty pumps with spindly, tapered heels came embellished with crystal logo buckles in the shape of that Rochas “R.” The fabrications – pastel satins and floral brocade – even matched the ready-to-wear outfits.

Rochas fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

However, Dell’Aqua is master of the curve ball and contrast color ankle straps struck the perfect off key note. As did the styling: knee-length, pop-socks if you please. Yes, those — the ones languishing at the back of your sock drawer waiting for their moment to shine. This is it people.

