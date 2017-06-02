Rihanna’s New Fenty x Puma Trainer Is Designed to Go From the Gym to the Streets

Fenty x Puma trainer in black releasing June 29. Courtesy of brand

Rihanna and Puma are continuing to push their place in the crowded athleisure sneaker market with this latest release.

The new Fenty x Puma trainer is an update on the original slip-on trainer that was released last year. As with many sneakers these days, they’re designed to be a fully functioning gym training shoe while also remaining fashion forward.

This time around Rihanna and Puma have added a suede-like fitted ankle sock atop a leathery-looking upper with a mesh insert. There’s a Velcro strap across the upper that features the Fenty x Puma branding. In a relase, the brand says its aiming to fuse runway and real life with the style.

The shoes will be offered in four colors: cypress, sesame, black and white. The cypress and sesame pairs will be available on June 3, and the black and white pairs will drop June 29.

Other recent Fenty x Puma releases include the jelly slides, bow Creeper sandals, slingback heels and bow sneakers.

Fenty x Puma trainer in cypress. Courtesy of brand

Fenty x Puma trainer in sesame. Courtesy of brand

Fenty x Puma trainer in black. Courtesy of brand

Fenty x Puma trainer in white. Courtesy of brand

