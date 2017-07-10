Rihanna Bringing Fenty x Puma Runway Show Back to New York

Rihanna takes her bow at her fall '17 Fenty x Puma show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Rihanna is bringing Fenty x Puma back to New York.

The singer and designer has decided to show her spring ’18 Fenty x Puma collection at New York Fashion Week in September after she showed for two seasons at Paris Fashion Week. According to WWD, Puma shared this statement: “After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW.”

There are no details yet on a date and time for the show. Rihanna showed her first collection for fall ’16 at New York Fashion Week before heading to Paris to show spring ’17 and fall ’17. Aside from her runway collections, Rihanna has had major success with her Fenty x Puma footwear. The Creeper sneaker was named Footwear News Shoe of the Year at the 2016 FN Achievement Awards.

In addition to designing for Puma, she’s also collaborated with Manolo Blahnik on three collections, the last of which released on July 6. She also works with Dior, Stance socks and Chopard jewelry.

