How to Wear the Shoe of the Summer — Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Jelly Pool Slides

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma faux fur slides were ubiquitous last summer, and then we were introduced to the satin bow slide. Now the jelly slide (available today) is set to be the shoe of the summer.
Instead of a fur strap, the slide features a jellied, almost see-through clear top with the Puma logo. Available in pink, blue and green colorways, the shoe is reminiscent of the ’90s jelly sandal craze. But if you’re stumped on how to style the jellies, we’ve got you covered. Spoiler — you can wear them with just about anything, barring a ball gown.
Click through to find out five ways you can wear your Fenty x Puma jelly slip-ons.
