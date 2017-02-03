Rihanna Is Expected to Show Fenty Puma Fall ’17 Collection in Paris

Fenty x Puma spring 2017 collection at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

It looks as though Rihanna will once again show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection in Paris.

The Rihanna Twitter fan account @TeamofRihanna is reporting that the show will be on March 6, the second-to-last day of Paris Fashion Week. However, her show is not on the official calendar for the Paris Fashion Week fall ’17 shows yet.

Last season, she presented her spring ’17 collection at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, and for fall ’16, she put on a show in New York that included models Gigi and Bella Hadid. According to WWD, there could be an after-party following the show.

Rihanna will show her 3rd #FENTYxPUMA by Rihanna collection in Paris on March 6th. pic.twitter.com/eVpb8JPtWF — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) February 3, 2017

In addition to designing her latest collection, Rihanna has been busy filming “Ocean’s Eight” in New York with Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey seems to be a fan of Rihanna’s Fenty designs. The singer posted some racy photos wearing the Fenty Puma lace-up heeled boots at the gym.

