Rihanna Is Adding Makeup To Her Fenty Line

Fans of Rihanna’s Fenty products can now truly wear the line from head to toe.
The singer and designer announced today via social media that she’ll be launching a makeup line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, in fall 2017. She didn’t give much info, but we do know that the line is being created with Kendo, which is part of LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics group. Kendo also works with Marc Jacobs Beauty, Formula X, Kat Von D and more.
There’s no word yet on what types of products will be offered, but as we know with her Fenty shoes and clothes, Rihanna loves to disrupt the market. Stay tuned for more.
