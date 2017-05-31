Rihanna Is Adding Makeup To Her Fenty Line

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma spring 2017 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Fans of Rihanna’s Fenty products can now truly wear the line from head to toe.

The singer and designer announced today via social media that she’ll be launching a makeup line, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, in fall 2017. She didn’t give much info, but we do know that the line is being created with Kendo, which is part of LVMH’s perfumes and cosmetics group. Kendo also works with Marc Jacobs Beauty, Formula X, Kat Von D and more.

You ready? @fentybeauty new generation of beauty… coming this FALL! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 31, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

head over to FENTYBEAUTY.com and send me your email address to join the @fentybeauty family!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 31, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

There’s no word yet on what types of products will be offered, but as we know with her Fenty shoes and clothes, Rihanna loves to disrupt the market. Stay tuned for more.

