5 Trends From the Resort 2018 Runways You Can Wear Now

View Slideshow Chanel cruise '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Many designers have just shown their resort ’18 collections. While those items won’t hit stores for several months, there are plenty of ways to embrace some of the top trends now, as many of the styles are a continuation of major spring ’17 trends.

Let’s start with Valentino, which showed strappy sandals with socks. It’s a look that has been sent down countless runways over the past few seasons, and clearly this trend is not going anywhere yet. Any great sandal can be elevated with a cool pair of sheer, shimmery socks this summer.

Valentino resort ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

At Dior’s resort show in the California desert, it was all about sandals with tough hardware, and at Louis Vuitton, white boots dominated — both of these trends can be found in stores now.

Christian Dior cruise ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The pool slides trend is dominating for resort, but it’s also been huge for the last several months. This style definitely doesn’t have to be just for a day spent by the water — they can look just as good with jeans à la Dion Lee.

Dion Lee resort ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more resort ’18 trends and how to wear them now.

