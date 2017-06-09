Newbark Expands Into Men’s Shoes for Resort 2018

View Slideshow Newbark resort '18 men's shoes. Thomas Iannaccone

California-based brand Newbark, known for its luxe loafers and sandals, is ready to tackle the men’s scene. Co-founders Maryam and Marjan Malakpour are launching their first men’s collection for resort ’18, debuting with three key styles.

“The whole time we’ve been doing Newbark, guys have been asking when we were going to do men’s,” said Marjan. “We’ve made pairs for special clients, but now we’re expanding it organically. We’ve kept the signature styles and did them for men.”

The men’s collection includes a loafer, slip-on and lace-up. Meanwhile, Newbark’s new women’s assortment includes its signature styles like velvet slides and studded wedge sandals. A loafer in stark white is a seasonal standout.

A new silhouette this season is Newbark’s interpretation of a lace-up jazz shoe, made in supple suede and available for both men and women. “This is going to be a new movement for us,” said Maryam. “We’re calling it the dancing shoe.”

In a time where more brands are launching men’s — last year, Laurence Dacade and Paul Andrew also launched collections — the Malakpour sisters said the momentum in the men’s scene propelled them to make the jump.

“It’s the right time to do it,” said Maryam. “We thought it was going to be such a difficult thing because it’s a whole new market, but having a unisex vibe made it so much easier to transition.”

