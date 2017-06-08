Malone Souliers’ Resort 2018 Collection Embraces All Things Colorful

View Slideshow Malone Souliers resort '18 collection. Thomas Iannaccone

Black is not in Malone Souliers’ vocabulary this season. The luxury footwear brand, from co-founders Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt, offers a bold and colorful message for resort ’18. The collection includes a wide variety of its signature styles done in new, updated colorways that are not for the wallflower.

Standout shoes include the multicolor ankle bootie, which has the silhouette of a face. The label experimented with optical illusion shapes on sandal styles, too. This season, Malone Souliers also continued its ongoing partnership with Roksanda Ilincic, collaborating on a slouchy leather mule style (seen below).

Malone Souliers x Roksanda resort ’18 collection. Thomas Iannaccone

Pearl embellishments are also a key motif this season. The collection includes flat and heeled mules in vibrantly colored satins, finished with tasteful pearls. The signature Montana lace-up pump is updated in snakeskin, while the Robyn flat appears in a citrusy yellow.

Malone and Luwolt recently spoke at the FN CEO Summit in Miami last month. The duo talked launching their line, and finding a unique design aesthetic in the marketplace (more on that here).

