Rebecca Minkoff Inks New Shoe Deal With Camuto Group

Rebecca Minkoff and brother Uri Minkoff at the WWD Fashion Forum. Christina Hilliard.

Rebecca Minkoff has a new shoe partner.

The company is teaming up with the Camuto Group in an effort take its footwear business to the next level. Minkoff first launched her shoe business in 2010, and the company had been working with Schwartz & Benjamin on the category.

“We are thrilled to announce our new footwear partnership with Camuto Group. We see footwear as a rapidly expanding category for the Rebecca Minkoff brand,” said Uri Minkoff, the brand’s CEO said of the partnership. “Camuto Group’s global reach paired with their core values made them the natural partner to expand our already existing footwear business.”

Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 ready-to-wear. Courtesy of brand

“Camuto Group is excited to partner with the Rebecca Minkoff team to expand their footwear offering,” added Alex Del Cielo, CEO of Camuto Group. “We have long admired the brand and their commitment to their customers. Our two organizations share a passion for innovation and look forward to growing the business together.”