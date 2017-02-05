The Shoes & Bags You Can Buy Now From Rebecca Minkoff’s Spring ’17 Runway Show

View Slideshow Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 collection at The Grove in L.A. REX Shutterstock

Rebecca Minkoff took the see-now, buy-now concept to the next level on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The designer took over The Grove — the L.A. shopping hotspot — for her runway show featuring models and influencers, including bloggers Aimee Song and Chriselle Lim. Los Angeles-based vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter MILCK performed her hit song, “Quiet” with a choir of women for the show’s finale walk.

Rebecca Minkoff spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

The made-in-Italy Michell sneakers, on sale now in suede and metallic, were a major part of the runway show, which is the designer’s third see-now, buy-now event. Easy slides, inspired by the laid-back California lifestyle were also front and center.

Minkoff also offered up 30 of of her MAB mini bags with his signature ‘Love Me’ script for the finale walk. All 30 bags from the show are being sold at the pop-up at on site at The Grove.

Camila Alves in the front row at the Rebecca Minkoff show. REX Shutterstock

Plus, the proceeds of each sale of the bags will go to “I Am That Girl,” a non-profit organization that aims to inspire and empower girls. A limited edition ‘Love Me’ t-shirt with Curtis Kulig’s artwork will also be available in Rebecca Minkoff stores nationwide during the month of February.

Minkoff also sponsored several events at The Grove throughout the day. The designer sat down with Hillary Kerr for a special chat about female empowerment. Television personalities Lauren Conrad and Keke Palmer were also on hand to meet customers at Minkoff’s pop-up.

For a look at the full Rebecca Minkoff collection, click through the gallery and buy all of the looks here.