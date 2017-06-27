Rebecca Minkoff’s Picks for Fourth of July Fashion

Rebecca Minkoff REX Shutterstock

Rebecca Minkoff is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in style. Footwear News caught up with the designer, who dished on her weekend plans, her go-to shoes and what her ideal July Fourth fashion looks like.

Rebecca Minkoff and her daughter. Courtesy image

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

“I’ll be in Quogue, N.Y., with my family, hanging by the pool and beach, and enjoying some fireworks. I come from a big family, and we love having backyard BBQs and lounging by the pool. It’s just easy with all the kids.”

Best July Fourth memory?

“I don’t have a specific memory, but my favorite thing about the Fourth of July every year is roasting s’mores, having a beach bonfire and sipping some rose!”

What is your ideal look?

“Something easy enough to wear throughout the day but cute enough to go from BBQ to after-party. The Beech romper is super-fun, plus it matches the day’s red, white and blue theme with the added bonus of stripes. [For shoes], somewhere in between is my favorite. I love a good mid-heel because they are easy to dress up or down. Our Robyn Mule or Ivonne slides are right on trend and won’t stress your ankles out too much.”

What are your beach/pool essentials?

“A huge tote to fit everything from blankets and towels to toys for the kids. A straw tote bag screams summer, and our version comes with colorful tassels and a cute quote to match your vibe.”

Favorite summer destinations?

“Anywhere with a beach! But I love going to Quogue or Montauk [in New York]. We spend most of our time out east during the summer.”

